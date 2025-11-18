‘Our seas are not safe’: SA navy chief blasts government over defence cuts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA Navy chief Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese believes the government is underfunding the country’s naval warfare branch mandated to protect the open seas surrounding SA’s ports

South African Navy chief vice-admiral Monde Lobese has issued a blistering warning about the state of the country’s maritime security, accusing parts of government of undermining the defence force and putting South Africa’s sovereignty at risk.

Speaking at the SA Navy Gala Concert 2025, Lobese said the navy’s prolonged absence at sea due to ageing, unserviceable vessels and shrinking budgets had left South Africa vulnerable to drug cartels, human traffickers, illegal miners and maritime criminals.

“The continuous absence of the navy at sea is dangerous for our country, and any maritime country for that matter,” he said.

Lobese compared the cabinet’s approval of workforce reductions in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to “a defence version” of shutting down key crime-fighting units.

“For our cabinet to approve a reduction in the SANDF workforce is nothing far from telling us to implement a defence version of what [KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner] Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi disclosed at the Madlanga commission of inquiry,” he said.

This is not the first time the navy chief has sounded the alarm.

At the 2023 memorial for three SAS Manthatisi submariners who died off Kommetjie, Lobese warned that continued cuts to the maritime defence budget would lead to more tragedies.

“Closing down the SANDF is like having a house without walls, effective CCTV systems and reaction capability should thieves violate your space,” he said.

Lobese stressed South Africa’s security vacuum at sea was being exploited.

He told attendees naval chiefs from Kenya and the Philippines had shared intelligence with him in Australia last week.

“The chief of the Kenyan navy mentioned that a week before coming to Australia, his navy caught a ship from East Asia carrying a large consignment of drugs destined for Mozambique. You will agree with me Mozambique was not the final destination,” he said.

“The Philippine chief also brought to my attention that on a continuous basis, they stop ships carrying drugs and the destination is Southern Africa,” he said.

He warned that more than 600 unmonitored vessels are in South Africa’s territorial waters at any given time.

I often find myself questioning whether those responsible for making significant decisions may be directly or indirectly influenced by drug cartels, illegal traders, maritime criminals and human traffickers. — South African Navy chief vice-admiral Monde Lobese

“Some are involved in human trafficking, some with illegal fishing, some stealing our minerals, some smuggling weapons and some polluting our beautiful seas and beaches,” said Lobese.

He said illegal, unregulated and under-reported fishing costs South Africa “more than R6bn annually”.

Lobese accused unnamed decision-makers of being influenced by criminal networks.

“I often find myself questioning whether those responsible for making significant decisions may be directly or indirectly influenced by drug cartels, illegal traders, maritime criminals and human traffickers,” he said.

He warned of “a sellout posture” in government.

“The unpatriotic and what appears to be a sellout posture of defending the navy and the SANDF leaves me with a question of whether the people behind what I would like to call nonsense are busy with a mission to privatise the navy and the SANDF,” he said.

Lobese said attempts had been made to bring a foreign company to patrol South Africa’s waters, which he said the navy rejected.

The vice-admiral urged South Africans to understand the stakes, citing the country’s 2,798km coastline and that 98% of the nation’s trade volume moves by sea.

“When you go to sleep tonight ask yourselves: Are our seas safe? Ask yourself if the future of your children is in good hands.”

He warned South Africa could face the same vulnerability Libya experienced before its collapse.

“We need to be found ready and not be a repeat of what Libya went through. Libya’s military was caught with their pants down due to failing to rejuvenate itself,” said Lobese.

The ministry of defence and military veterans released a firm response, saying it had “noted with concern” Lobese’s remarks.

“Vice-admiral Lobese made an unfortunate statement that cast aspersions at the leadership of government,” the department said.

“The minister regards the remarks not only as inappropriate, disingenuous and unfortunate. The minister will be taking appropriate steps to deal with this unfortunate outburst, worse still from a senior person at his level,” said the department.

It stressed Lobese’s comments “do not reflect the official position of the department”.

The medium-term budget policy statement recently tabled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana added R1.888bn to the 2025/26 defence allocation, bringing the total to R59bn. However, the adjustment remains “barely sufficient” to improve equipment serviceability or achieve flying hour and sea hour targets.

An additional R439m has been allocated for SANDF early retirement incentives to reduce personnel numbers, which are the cuts Lobese criticised.

TimesLIVE