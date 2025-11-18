Phase 2 of Madlanga commission opens with Brown Mogotsi testimony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Madlanga commission appearance of Brown Mogotsi, the alleged associate of suspended minister Senzo Mchunu, will mark the beginning of phase two of the commission’s work.

Mogotsi is expected to testify on Tuesday and Wednesday at Bridgette Mabandla College in Pretoria.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said phase two will allow individuals who have been implicated in phase one the opportunity to present their version of the story.

“Individuals and representatives of institutions have been invited or, where necessary, compelled to appear before the commission.

“Those implicated in phase one will now, in phase two, have the opportunity to offer their explanations or refute the claims made against them,” he said.

Michaels said that all the persons of interest in phase two have furnished the commission with statements.

Mogotsi is the alleged middleman between Mchunu and alleged cartel member and crime accused Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Mogotsi is alleged to have sourced R500,000 from Matlala for flights and accommodation for eight ANC members to attend a fundraising gala dinner ahead of the party’s January 8 event in Cape Town this year. For his efforts, Matlala allegedly got classified police information from Mogotsi.

Michaels said in phase three all key witnesses will return to the commission to address the perspectives and counter-allegations presented by the implicated persons during phase two and to have their evidence in phase one tested before the commission.

The commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. It was established after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made explosive revelations about the disbanding of the political killings task team. Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu and deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya had ties to criminal figures and may have influenced the disbanding of the task team.

