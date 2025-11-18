Standard Bank continues to drive African SMEs’ trade-led growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Standard Bank is committed to helping African businesses access new markets and navigate cross-border complexity with confidence.

As Africa’s trade ecosystem evolves amid mounting economic pressures, platforms that foster meaningful connections between businesses, financiers and policymakers are becoming vital to unlocking inclusive growth.

Engage Trade Africa, which took place in October in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, provided a platform that convened leaders from across the continent to advance dialogue around market access, industrialisation, and sustainable trade.

“KwaZulu-Natal is one of SA’s most dynamic economic hubs, anchored by the Durban harbour, which serves as a critical gateway for trade and tourism,” says Rishaad Webster, provincial head of Business Banking (KwaZulu-Natal) at Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking.

“Our involvement in Engage Trade Africa was about impact and not just visibility, demonstrating how we help businesses start, manage and grow their enterprises by unlocking working capital, enabling market access and building resilience in the face of global trade pressures.”

Standard Bank helps businesses start, manage and grow their enterprises by unlocking working capital, enabling market access and building resilience in the face of global trade pressures — Rishaad Webster of Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking

From currency volatility, infrastructure constraints and a complex regulatory environment, South African businesses continue to navigate a complex operating landscape.

According to Sars, SA recorded a preliminary trade surplus of R4bn in August 2025, with exports totalling R171.3bn and imports at R167.4bn. While this reflects resilience in the face of global headwinds, underlying pressures remain.

Delayed payments referred to as the “Trade Credit Squeeze” are affecting up to 30% of trade credit-based sales, disproportionately impacting micro, small and medium enterprises, which represent 90% of South African businesses. These realities reinforce the importance of strategic platforms such as Engage Trade Africa, which aim to connect enterprises to practical solutions, informed dialogue, and financial tools that enable sustainable growth.

“At Standard Bank, our efforts focus on collaboration as the foundation of Africa’s next phase of trade-led growth. Through initiatives such as Standard Bank Africa-China Trade Solutions, which we developed in partnership with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), we are journeying with African businesses to access new markets, strengthen liquidity and navigate cross-border complexity with confidence,” says Sithembile Dlamini, head of Africa-China Banking at Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking.

“Amid these challenges, the African Continental Free Trade Area presents a transformative opportunity. With intra-African exports projected to grow by 81%, the continent is on the tip of a trade recovery. Businesses need solutions that translate these opportunities into measurable outcomes by bridging access to finance, trade intelligence and strategic partnerships that enable sustainable expansion,” she says.

“Our focus is on empowering African businesses to trade competitively, both on the continent and across global markets. We are partnering with clients to navigate international markets, improve liquidity and connect directly with credible buyers. This is one example of how we help turn Africa’s potential into tangible opportunity.”

Standard Bank partners with clients to navigate international markets, improve liquidity and connect directly with credible buyers — Sithembile Dlamini of Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking

Standard Bank supports businesses across multiple sectors and corridors, including those importing from key international markets. These services range from supplier verification and inspections to logistics coordination and advisory support. For example, a recent success story is NRS Solutions, which imported machinery through Standard Bank’s trade facilitation ecosystems.

Digital platforms are reshaping trade relationships. Through Standard Bank’s integration with ICBC’s business matchmaker platform, local businesses can connect with global buyers and sellers, accessing free listings, continuous product visibility and more than 10-million potential corporate partners.

As trade becomes increasingly digital, African businesses have to be adequately equipped to participate and compete by combining financial solutions with digital infrastructure as well as strategic partnerships that level the playing field for African enterprises.

As South African and African enterprises at large pursue international growth, the emphasis remains on transparent, strategic and digitally enabled support that ensures that they are not just surviving but thriving in a competitive global landscape.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.