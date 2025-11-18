WATCH | Brown Mogotsi reveals secret past as MK operative and intelligence agent

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brown Mogotsi has revealed at the Madlanga commission that between 1993 and 1995 he was part of Umkhonto We Sizwe and later became an agent of crime intelligence.

“[A contact agent] is a person recruited by a crime intelligence officer who is referred to as a handler. A contact agent is expected to establish a network of sources and informants in order to execute the task, and the handler would, from time to time, assign to the agent in the field,” he said.

WATCH | #Mogotsi says that in December 2023 he received information that Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and King Misuzulu was recruited by the US’s CIA.



He said a contact agent does not hold any form of identity. “A contact agent acts as the link between an intelligence service [officer] and informants or undercover operatives. They pass information, instructions, or resources between the two while protecting the identities involved. They also manage the safety and secrecy of communication channels,” Mogotsi added.

Mogotsi is the alleged middleman between suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and alleged crime cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mogotsi is also alleged to have sourced R500,000 from Matlala for flights and accommodation for eight ANC members to attend a fundraising gala dinner ahead of the party’s January 8 event in Cape Town this year. For his efforts, Matlala allegedly got classified police information from Mogotsi.

Commission continues.

