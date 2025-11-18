News

WATCH | Brown Mogotsi reveals secret past as MK operative and intelligence agent

Mogotsi’s dual role unveiled at Madlanga commission

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Brown Mogotsi appears at Madlanga commission. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Brown Mogotsi has revealed at the Madlanga commission that between 1993 and 1995 he was part of Umkhonto We Sizwe and later became an agent of crime intelligence.

“[A contact agent] is a person recruited by a crime intelligence officer who is referred to as a handler. A contact agent is expected to establish a network of sources and informants in order to execute the task, and the handler would, from time to time, assign to the agent in the field,” he said.

He said a contact agent does not hold any form of identity. “A contact agent acts as the link between an intelligence service [officer] and informants or undercover operatives. They pass information, instructions, or resources between the two while protecting the identities involved. They also manage the safety and secrecy of communication channels,” Mogotsi added.

Mogotsi is the alleged middleman between suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and alleged crime cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mogotsi is also alleged to have sourced R500,000 from Matlala for flights and accommodation for eight ANC members to attend a fundraising gala dinner ahead of the party’s January 8 event in Cape Town this year. For his efforts, Matlala allegedly got classified police information from Mogotsi.

Commission continues.

Sowetan


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH LIVE | Brown Mogotsi takes the stand at Madlanga Commission

2

WATCH | Brown Mogotsi reveals secret past as MK operative and intelligence agent

3

Phase 2 of Madlanga commission opens with Brown Mogotsi testimony

4

‘I’ve never been confident enough as a solo artist’ – Zwai Bala

5

Aphile Dlamini (8) wakes up from coma after falling down lift shaft in residential building

Related Articles