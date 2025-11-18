WATCH | Brown Mogotsi takes the stand at Madlanga Commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brown Mogotsi is expected to testify on Tuesday and Wednesday at Bridgette Mabandla College in Pretoria.

Brown Mogotsi is expected to testify on Tuesday and Wednesday at Bridgette Mabandla College in Pretoria.

The commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Sowetan