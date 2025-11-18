News

WATCH LIVE | Brown Mogotsi takes the stand at Madlanga Commission

Brown Mogotsi is expected to testify on Tuesday and Wednesday at Bridgette Mabandla College in Pretoria. (Herman Moloi)

The commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

