WATCH | Mogotsi identifies Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala as notorious John Wick assassin

Brown Mogotsi has revealed that the unknown gunman, known as John Wick, who assassinated gang members belonging to Boko Haram in Mamelodi, Tshwane, is Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.
Testifying at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday, Mogotsi said the October 2018 presentation that was made before former police minister Bheki Cele contained pictures of Matlala and his previous convictions.
“Commissioner, John Wick was Vusimuzi ”Cat" Matlala," he said.
WATCH | #Mogotsi reveals that John Wick, who was terrorising the community of Mamelodi during 2018, is Vusimuzi Cat Matlala and former police minister Cele knew this.— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 18, 2025
Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/5FuJulQ9WB
John Wick was an unknown character that emerged in Pretoria, and he assassinated a number of victims mostly believed to be from a terrorising group known as Boko Haram.
Mogotsi says that Bheki Cele knew the identity of Matlala and that Cele had an interest in the R360m SAPS tender that was awarded to Matlala.
Commission continues.
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.