WATCH | Mogotsi identifies Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala as notorious John Wick assassin

Mogotsi claims former police minister Bheki Cele knew Mamelodi’s secret assassin

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Brown Mogotsi at the Madlanga Commission (Thapelo Morebudi)

Brown Mogotsi has revealed that the unknown gunman, known as John Wick, who assassinated gang members belonging to Boko Haram in Mamelodi, Tshwane, is Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Testifying at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday, Mogotsi said the October 2018 presentation that was made before former police minister Bheki Cele contained pictures of Matlala and his previous convictions.

“Commissioner, John Wick was Vusimuzi ”Cat" Matlala," he said.

John Wick was an unknown character that emerged in Pretoria, and he assassinated a number of victims mostly believed to be from a terrorising group known as Boko Haram.

Mogotsi says that Bheki Cele knew the identity of Matlala and that Cele had an interest in the R360m SAPS tender that was awarded to Matlala.

Commission continues.

