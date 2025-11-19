News

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla ‘just wanted her daddy home’, Dali Mpofu suggests to Hawks cybercrime expert

Tania Broughton

Tania Broughton

Journalist

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Advocate Dali Mpofu, who is representing Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla in her July 2021 “incitement” trial, pulled out the “daddy card” on Tuesday.

“She just wanted her daddy home,” he suggested to Hawks cybercrime expert Brig Janine Steynberg.

And this, Mpofu said, made her different from the dozens of others accused of instigating the violence that caused mass destruction and left 350 people dead in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng following the incarceration of her father, former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma-Sambudla, 43, is charged with terrorism and inciting violence through a series of what is alleged to be inflammatory social media posts on X (then Twitter). She pleaded not guilty to the charges when her trial began last week before Durban high court judge Mbuzeni Mathenjwa.

Click here to read more.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH LIVE | SAPS chief of staff Cedrick Nkabinde appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

2

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla ‘just wanted her daddy home’, Dali Mpofu suggests to Hawks cybercrime expert

3

Reverend, 63, arrested for repeated rape of young girl

4

WATCH | Safa factions trade verbal blows in parly meeting

5

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

Related Articles