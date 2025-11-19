News

Ekurhuleni mayor launches probe into police irregularities

Xhakaza mandates reviews of 55 irregular promotions

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza. (Thulani Mbele)

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza says he has assembled a team to look into and analyse all the allegations regarding the city’s officials which have emerged at the Madlanga commission.

The information that has come out at the commission has revealed alleged criminality and political interference in the Ekurhuleni metro police department.

​Given the serious and deeply concerning developments now emerging, both internally and through alleged irregularities presented at the Madlanga commission, I have mandated the city manager to institute a broader comprehensive internal investigation...

—  Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, Ekurhuleni mayor

“​Given the serious and deeply concerning developments now emerging, both internally and through alleged irregularities presented at the Madlanga commission, I have mandated the city manager to institute a broader comprehensive internal investigation into alleged misconduct and administrative failures within the city’s law-enforcement structures,” said Xhakaza.

Xhakaza said he has directed the team to submit a preliminary report within 21 days on the alleged 275 unvetted officers, including those with alleged prior convictions.

He said he had also mandated the city manager to review all 55 alleged irregular promotions of police officers granted in recent years.

Sowetan


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH LIVE | Brown Mogotsi takes the stand at Madlanga Commission

2

Principal and staffer killed in school shooting

3

‘I was procreating and extending my family’ –Fulu Modibedi on her full TV return

4

Sebola ‘disappointed’ by Mabasa’s lack of game time

5

City of Joburg issues permits, allocates stalls as it ‘cleans up’ informal trading areas - Clone