Fresh voices join dynamic speaker lineup for 2025 Innovator Trust SMME WIT Awards

Online attendance to the 2025 Innovator Trust Women in Tech Awards on November 20 is complimentary. Register now.

From the AI-powered future of creativity to the evolution of African tech leadership, the Innovator Trust 2025 SMME Women in Tech (WIT) Awards will highlight how women are driving SA’s digital economy forward.

Taking place on November 20 under the theme “Shaping her Growth. Code It. Shape It. Scale It.”, the awards will feature a series of thought-provoking keynote presentations and panel discussions.

Joining the already heavyweight lineup of distinguished speakers and panellists are some newly confirmed voices who will bring depth, insight, and industry-shaping expertise to this year’s programme.

They include:

Barbara (Baxbara) Moagi, media personality, content creator and brand strategist, who will be MC;

Aphiwe Tafeni, founder and CEO of Olem Business Boutique;

Chipo Mushwana, executive: Emerging Innovation & Payments at Nedbank Group;

Dr Roze Phillips, African futurist, business strategy adviser and founder of Abundance at Work;

Janine Wood, founder and MD of Ignite Media;

Lebo Lion, marketing strategist and tech entrepreneur;

Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, founder and CEO of DLO Energy Resources Group;

Mpho Motsemme of Sars;

Nicqui Galaktiou, director of Nicqui Galaktiou Inc;

Sisanda Mbodlela, MD of SM Solutions PE Trading;

Tsatsi Mthimunye, managing executive: Central Region at Vodacom; and

Zumurrud Rinquest, MD of Curious & Creative.

These women represent a powerful cross-section of SA’s digital, creative, entrepreneurial and corporate environments.

Their contributions reinforce the message at the heart of the 2025 SMME WIT Awards: Africa’s digital future is female-built — defined by intellect, innovation, and inclusive leadership.

Attend the awards virtually

Join thousands of entrepreneurs, professionals, and industry leaders for a full day of inspiration, strategy and transformative conversation at the 2025 Innovator Trust SMME WIT Awards from 9am to 4pm on November 20.

Online attendance is complimentary. Click here to register and secure your spot now.

This article was sponsored by the Innovator Trust.