‘Horrified’ Gauteng education MEC condemns ‘brutal’ murders at Tembisa school

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane is “horrified” by the murders of a principal and administrator at Inxiweni Primary School who were shot and killed at school in Tembisa on Tuesday afternoon.

“We urge law enforcement authorities to move with speed to bring the perpetrator to justice,” he said.

Nozibele Tabu, 58, the principal, and administrative assistant Nobantu Njomboni, 55, were said to be preparing for a meeting scheduled to take place later this week when a gunman gained entry to the administration block and killed them.

Other staff members and teachers were still at the school when the shooting happened and are said to have hidden until it appeared safe to come out.

“We are horrified by this senseless and brutal act committed within a school, a place meant to be a sanctuary for teaching and learning,” Chiloane said.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go to the families of the principal and the staff member whose lives were tragically cut short.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the murders.

“Upon arrival at the scene [at 4.15pm], the police found two female bodies lying on the ground with gunshot wounds,” she said. “The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this stage, pending further investigations. No one [has been] arrested. ”

