Isuzu Motors recalls bakkies for possible faulty airbags

Affected products were made available for sale globally through online platforms from January 15 2023.

Isuzu Motors is recalling its RT66 bakkies for possible faulty airbags and Ducati motorcycles which may have problems with their rear wheel shafts.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) made the announcement on Wednesday to warn owners of these vehicles.

Phetho Ntaba from the NCC said Isuzu had made them aware that ten of their RT66 vehicles made available for sale from July 16 to September 8 may have problematic airbag systems.

“The affected vehicles may experience an intermittent airbag warning light due to a poor electrical connection between the Supplemental Restraint System [SRS] circuits and the clock spring,” she said.

Ntaba further explained that the defect may result in the airbag failing to deploy during a collision, posing a serious safety risk to vehicle occupants.

Meanwhile, Ducati South Africa, a division of Volkswagen, is also recalling the Ducati Panigale V4 model from years 2018 to 2024 and the Ducati V4 Streetfighter model from years 2020 to 2025 motorcycles.

Ntaba said the rear wheel shaft of the affected motorcycles may lose their structural integrity and in extreme cases, a crack may form, which could lead to the rear wheel shaft’s complete failure.

“Consumers in possession of the affected vehicles and motorcycles are urged to take this recall seriously and arrange for the necessary inspection and repair at their nearest authorised dealerships. All corrective work relating to this recall will be carried out at no cost to the consumer,” Ntaba said.

A week ago, the commission also informed consumers about Belkin Boost Charge USB-C power banks 20k (BPB 002 and BP 0003) and Auto Tracking Stands Pro (MMA 008) with dock kit being recalled.

A month ago, the NCC told Sowetan Consumer that it had seen an increase in recalls of vehicles suspected of defects, with thousands already recalled this year for defects such as improperly fitted airbags and seatbelts and faulty fuel pumps, engines and gears. The defects were found across all manufacturers, with Ford, Toyota and Land Rover seeing most of the recalls this year.

“We are noticing an increase in vehicles being recalled for various safety concerns. We are engaging with various manufacturers to establish the reasons for the recalls; however, this also indicates that consumer protection is alive,” she said.

