Mary de Haas not our employee, neither a professor here - UKZN

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) says Mary de Haas is not their employee and is also not a professor at the institution.

They also said the university will not comment on evidence De Haas presented at the parliamentary ad hoc committee when she appeared before it on Tuesday.

Normah Zondo, the university’s executive director of corporate relations, said it had received several media enquiries regarding their association with de Haas following her appearance before the committee on Tuesday.

“For clarity, Ms de Haas is not an employee of the university and is not a professor at UKZN. She retired from the then University of Natal in 2002, where she served as a senior lecturer and programme director in social anthropology," Zondo said.

The University of Natal merged with the University of Durban-Westville in 2004 to form the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Zondo said de Haas’ current association with UKZN is limited to the title of honorary research fellow in the school of law.

“This is an honorary position and does not involve employment or teaching responsibilities.

“While she has collaborated with members of the Navi Pillay Research Group, she also conducts independent research, which is entirely separate from the university, and this includes work on violent crime and policing,” she said.

De Haas appeared before the committee to give information on the disbandment of the political killings task team.

During her testimony, however, De Haas was accused of basing her evidence largely on hearsay. She also angered members of the committee when she refused to name her sources, saying she would rather stop testifying. They also took exception to De Haas rolling her eyes and talking over them.

