Principal and staffer killed in school shooting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A Tembisa school principal was working late with an administrative staff member on Tuesday night when they were fatally shot by a gunman who had breached the premises.

The Gauteng department of education said the shootings took place at 5pm inside the administration block at Inxiweni Primary School.

The 58-year-old principal, the administrator, 55, and colleagues were preparing for a meeting scheduled to take place later this week.

“It is reported the colleagues who were in a nearby office in the admin block heard gunshots. Fearing for their safety, the colleagues hid until the situation appeared safe.”

When they emerged, they found the two women lying in a passage in the admin block.

They contacted emergency services, who responded swiftly. The two women were declared dead at the scene.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the school later that night. They also interacted with the two families to convey their condolences and express their support.

Psychosocial support teams will be dispatched to the school on Wednesday to provide counselling and trauma support to pupils. Employee wellness officials will visit the school to support teachers.

TimesLIVE