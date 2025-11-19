News

Reverend, 63, arrested for repeated rape of young girl

Teacher’s intervention leads to arrest of local reverend

Nandi Ntini

Nandi Ntini

Social Justice News Reporter

A 25-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for allegedly his elderly grandmother.
Reverend faces charges in alleged repeated abuse of young girl (123RF/ ALLAN SWART)

A 63-year-old Free State reverend has been arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl, and allegations are that it was not the first time that he had sexually violated the child.

According to Free State police spokesperson WO Mmako Mophiring, the mother of the young girl was not aware of the rape and was shocked to learn from a teacher that her daughter was allegedly sexually violated by a local reverend.

“It’s further alleged that the young girl informed her friends what happened, and they told the teacher about the incident.

“The teacher then informed her biological mother, who reported the incident to the local police. It’s alleged that it’s not the first time the suspect violated the child but the second time,” said Mophiring.

It’s alleged that it’s not the first time the suspect violated the child but the second time

—  Mmako Mophiring, Free State police spokesperson

The accused is expected to apply for bail on November 24 at the Tseki magistrate’s court.

Three weeks ago, a Free State pastor, Sabata Mariti, was jailed for 55 years for raping three girls after calling them to his room under the pretext of needing their help with TikTok.

Mariti was known to his congregation for performing alleged miracles such as making the disabled walk again.

His victims were part of a group called the “Team of Prophecy”, which consisted of girls aged between 13 and 23 who were required to attend daily church sessions and frequently sleep over at his home for prayer.

Sowetan


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH LIVE | SAPS chief of staff Cedrick Nkabinde appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

2

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla ‘just wanted her daddy home’, Dali Mpofu suggests to Hawks cybercrime expert

3

Reverend, 63, arrested for repeated rape of young girl

4

WATCH | Safa factions trade verbal blows in parly meeting

5

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

Related Articles