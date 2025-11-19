Reverend, 63, arrested for repeated rape of young girl

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 63-year-old Free State reverend has been arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl, and allegations are that it was not the first time that he had sexually violated the child.

According to Free State police spokesperson WO Mmako Mophiring, the mother of the young girl was not aware of the rape and was shocked to learn from a teacher that her daughter was allegedly sexually violated by a local reverend.

“It’s further alleged that the young girl informed her friends what happened, and they told the teacher about the incident.

“The teacher then informed her biological mother, who reported the incident to the local police. It’s alleged that it’s not the first time the suspect violated the child but the second time,” said Mophiring.

It’s alleged that it’s not the first time the suspect violated the child but the second time — Mmako Mophiring, Free State police spokesperson

The accused is expected to apply for bail on November 24 at the Tseki magistrate’s court.

Three weeks ago, a Free State pastor, Sabata Mariti, was jailed for 55 years for raping three girls after calling them to his room under the pretext of needing their help with TikTok.

Mariti was known to his congregation for performing alleged miracles such as making the disabled walk again.

His victims were part of a group called the “Team of Prophecy”, which consisted of girls aged between 13 and 23 who were required to attend daily church sessions and frequently sleep over at his home for prayer.

Sowetan