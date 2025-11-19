SA’s ports of entry ready for influx of G20 leaders and delegates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s major ports of entry are fully prepared to receive world leaders and thousands of delegates attending the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg at the weekend, transport minister Barbara Creecy said on Tuesday.

Creecy detailed the extensive coordination, infrastructure readiness, and security measures put in place to ensure seamless operations from the moment heads of state touch down.

Our systems have been reviewed, assessed, and reinforced for operational resilience. — Barbara Creecy, transport minister

She said the aviation sector had completed “all critical preparations” to meet the rigorous demands of hosting one of the world’s most high-profile international gatherings.

“Our systems have been reviewed, assessed, and reinforced for operational resilience.”

She revealed that exactly a year ago, Airports Company SA CEO Mpumi Mpofu was tasked with coordinating all G20 aviation matters. Since then, collaboration through the G20 Aviation Forum involving the transport department, Air Traffic and Navigation Services, the Civil Aviation Authority, SAA, security agencies, and other partners has ensured an integrated approach.

The government has approved four key aviation facilities as the main entry points for heads of state and dignitaries: OR Tambo International Airport, Gauteng’s flagship port of entry for the summit; the private Fireblade Terminal, the fixed-base operator handling VIP and state arrivals; Lanseria International Airport and Waterkloof Air Base.

She said a successful dry run was conducted on October 25, demonstrating the readiness of all systems and setting “a benchmark for a high standard of operational excellence”.

Creecy welcomed updated reports from the South African Weather Service confirming that the rain systems have moved eastwards.

“We are expecting fine weather over the next few days,” she said.

“We are not anticipating major flight disruptions between now and Sunday.”

Sowetan