VIDEO | Cops offloading alcohol ‘lawful disposal of exhibits, not corruption’

Police in Johannesburg have dismissed claims of wrongdoing after a video circulated on social media showing officers offloading crates of alcohol from a marked SAPS vehicle.

In the footage the person recording can be heard saying: “We take police cars and use it to stock alcohol. We stock alcohol by police vehicles. We are bosses.”

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told TimesLIVE the district management is aware of the video but said the officers were acting within police regulations.

“It should be noted that, as per National Instruction 8 of 2017, Property and Exhibit Management, the police station does have a prerogative to dispose of confiscated exhibits, and this includes liquor,” she said.

The officers had procedurally disposed of the alcohol confiscated during various operations when the video was captured, said Nevhuhulwi.

The empty bottles were taken to a legal liquor outlet to be exchanged for money, which has since been deposited into the state account.

“No corruption was conducted and the process thereof is also recorded in the station’s occurrence book, as per the regulation.”

