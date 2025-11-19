VIDEO | Mogotsi says “Cat” Matlala advised him on legal ‘strategy’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Self-acclaimed police agent Brown Mogotsi has told the Madlanga Commission that alleged drug cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala gave him advise on how to “strategise” a court interdict against a R1bn health department tender.

On Wednesday, evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson revealed that the September 2023 interdict by Mogotsi was instituted after a company linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nephew, Hangwani Maumela, and tender tycoon Matlala had lost the bid.

WATCH | Self-proclaimed police agent, Brown #Mogotsi arrives for day two of his testimony at the #MadlangaCommission .



Chaskalson asked Mogotsi if Matlala had ever funded his foundation, but he denied this, saying he had no idea of the funders.

Chaskalson then played a TV interview from October in which Mogotsi said that he knew Matlala and that Matlala had once assisted him.

Mogotsi quickly responded that Matlala had not assisted him financially but had helped him to “strategise”.

“He helped with ideas and other things. He gave technical ideas on how to do things. He told us that we must make sure that whoever helps this process [litigation] must not be a company that has tendered [before],” he said.

In court papers, Mogotsi said the action was bein brought “in the interest of other [losing] bidders [local businesses]” and to prevent an irregular process in the public interest.

He said the community of North West was not happy that the tender had been won by an “outsider”.

At the time, acting Judge Okgabile Yvonne Dibetso-Bodibe approved the application on 22 September 2023 and refused the department permission to appeal. The Supreme Court of Appeal later reversed that decision in April 2024.

Four months later, Mogotsi withdrew his application, allowing the tender to go ahead.

Mogotsi also addressed the Vosloorus shooting incident early this month where his car was shot at and he miraculously survived.

“Those people followed me for so long, and I thought they couldn’t find me, and when they saw my car, they fired shots,” he said.

