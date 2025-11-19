VIDEO | Police ‘selected’ Matlala’s texts to fit narrative — Mogotsi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Messages retrieved from the phone of alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and shown at the Madlanga commission were selected to suit “a certain narrative”, Brown Mogotsi said.

He said this just as chief evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson was about to ask him to give more information about some of the WhatsApp texts that were presented before the commission by a previous witness, which tried to show that Matlala was privy to information from senior police officers.

WATCH | #brownmogotsi says the conclusion of the investigation into the Zulu king and Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi being CIA agents will reveal whether he is right or wrong.



Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/eP6Rb8O6N2 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 19, 2025

Mogotsi told the commission that the messages were selected by the police.

“Section 205 [which allows a judge or magistrate to compel a person to give evidence or produce documents relevant to an alleged offence] should have been obtained. Adv Andrea Johnson [head of the Investigating Directorate against Corruption] testified [before the parliamentary ad hoc committee] that the phone of Matlala was tampered with and some of the details were deleted,” he said

