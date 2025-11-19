News

VIDEO | Police ‘selected’ Matlala’s texts to fit narrative — Mogotsi

Testifies that Idac head told parliament messages were tampered with

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Brown Mogotsi (Herman Moloi)

Messages retrieved from the phone of alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and shown at the Madlanga commission were selected to suit “a certain narrative”, Brown Mogotsi said.

He said this just as chief evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson was about to ask him to give more information about some of the WhatsApp texts that were presented before the commission by a previous witness, which tried to show that Matlala was privy to information from senior police officers.

Mogotsi told the commission that the messages were selected by the police.

“Section 205 [which allows a judge or magistrate to compel a person to give evidence or produce documents relevant to an alleged offence] should have been obtained. Adv Andrea Johnson [head of the Investigating Directorate against Corruption] testified [before the parliamentary ad hoc committee] that the phone of Matlala was tampered with and some of the details were deleted,” he said

Sowetan


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

VIDEO | Police ‘selected’ Matlala’s texts to fit narrative — Mogotsi

2

WATCH LIVE | Brown Mogotsi continues testimony at Madlanga Commission

3

60,000 detainees await trial in SA’s crowded prisons - parliament told

4

WATCH LIVE | SAPS chief of staff Cedrick Nkabinde appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

5

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla ‘just wanted her daddy home’, Dali Mpofu suggests to Hawks cybercrime expert

Related Articles