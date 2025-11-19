WATCH | Age, timeline discrepancy casts doubt on Mogotsi’s MK story

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Controversial ANC fixer Brown Mogotsi was only 14-years-old at the time he claims to have joined Umkhonto We Sizwe (MK) operations.

During his jaw-dropping and incoherent evidence at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday, Mogotsi said that between 1993 and 1995 he was a member of ANC anti-apartheid military before he became a crime intelligence agent.

According to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission information, Mogotsi who turned 46 in August, would have been 14-years-old and new in high school when he allegedly joined the MK in 1993.

Even more bizarre, Mogotsi made this claim despite the fact that MK’s operations were suspended in 1990 and the unit was officially disbanded in 1994 ahead of the country’s first democratic elections in April 1994. However, he claimed to have worked for another additional year for the discontinued wing.

Mogotsi did not provide any tangible evidence to the commission regarding his links with MK. Most of his testimony was based on incoherent hearsay evidence.

