WATCH | Free State police warns of rising water dangers after body found in river

Free State police have urged residents to be careful of increased volumes of water flowing into the northern parts of the province, resulting in rivers, dams and low-lying areas becoming increasingly dangerous after the body of a man missing since Sunday was found in a river.

On Tuesday, police divers found the body of Heavenly Tandise Mphuthi, 49, from the Kgoptjane River.

WATCH | Following the drowning of a man whose body was found in a river, Free State police say increased volumes of water are flowing into the northern parts of the province and that communities must remain vigilant as rivers, dams and low-lying areas become increasingly… pic.twitter.com/Gy8taVm3Ke — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 19, 2025

Mphuthi, from Mangaung Village in Qwaqwa, was reported missing last week Sunday.

According to Free State police spokesperson Cpt Loraine Earle, members of the SAPS, including the provincial search and rescue and diving units, are on high alert and ready to respond to any emergency that may arise.

Even shallow, fast-moving water can be extremely dangerous. — Cpt Loraine Earle, Free State police spokesperson

“The safety of residents remains our top priority, and precautionary measures are essential during this period of heightened water flow.

“Even shallow, fast-moving water can be extremely dangerous. We urge community members not to attempt crossing flooded bridges, low-water crossings or rivers. Parents and caregivers must also ensure that children do not play near rivers or dams during this time.

Earle said the public is further advised to:

Stay away from flooded roads and areas, even if the water appears shallow.

Avoid swimming, fishing or recreational activities in rivers and dams until water levels stabilise.

Heed all warnings issued by authorities and immediately report anyone in distress to the nearest police station or emergency services.

Keep a list of emergency contact numbers for your area, including your nearest police station, emergency medical services and local disaster management centre.

She said the SAPS will continue to monitor high-risk areas closely and respond swiftly to incidents to ensure the safety of all residents.

