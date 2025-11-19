WATCH | I was followed, shot at in Vosloorus, Mogotsi tells Madlanga Commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brown Mogotsi, an associate of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, has addressed the alleged shooting incident involving him in Vosloorus early this month, saying he had been followed before he was shot at.

“Those people followed me for so long, and I thought they couldn’t find me, and when they saw my car, they fired shots,” he testified at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday.

Mogotsi said he managed to escape by turning a corner, and the alleged hitmen passed by, travelling at a high speed.

He said he was advised that there was no need for him to appear before the commission.

“I want to help this commission; that is why I am here. The advice was that I don’t need to come here. I am coming here at my own cost and am paying for my own protection,” he said.

Mogotsi said he believes he will need extra protection after testifying at the commission.

Earlier this month, Sowetan reported that a Vosloorus woman said she was at home with her partner on the night when Mogotsi was allegedly shot at when a man driving a red car and driving at high speed, later found to be Mogotsi‘s, suddenly stopped, got out and started firing shots at the car.

