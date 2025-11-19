WATCH | SAPS chief of staff Cedrick Nkabinde appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

Police ministry chief of staff Cedrick Nkabinde is appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system on Wednesday.
Sowetan
Police ministry chief of staff Cedrick Nkabinde is appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system on Wednesday.
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.