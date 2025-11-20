Gigaba steps aside from ANC duties

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba has voluntarily stepped aside from his responsibilities in the ANC, just a day after he appeared in court on corruption charges.

The party yesterday said it had received his letter informing it that he was stepping aside.

Gigaba is the fifth accused in a multi-billion rand corruption scandal involving former Transnet executives.

He appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday, and the case was postponed to January 30 for docket disclosure and further proceedings.

This voluntary step is my contribution to the ANC’s renewal agenda and to safeguarding the moral standing of our movement — Malusi Gigaba, Former public enterprises minister

Acting ANC spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said: “Comrade Gigaba has demonstrated respect for organisational processes and acted to protect the integrity and reputation of the movement.

“The ANC recognises [his] decision as a clear affirmation of our renewal agenda and a demonstration that ANC leaders remain bound by the solemn oath of membership to act in defence of the unity, values, and standing of the organisation.”

Gigaba’s said his decision was testament of love for the ANC.

“Leadership requires that we uphold and protect the rule of law, even when doing so demands personal sacrifice. This voluntary step is my contribution to the ANC’s renewal agenda and to safeguarding the moral standing of our movement,” he said.

Mhlauli said the ANC reiterates that the step-aside rule is not a presumption of guilt.

“[It is] a responsible organisational measure to safeguard public confidence while legal processes unfold. We thank [him] for his leadership and discipline. His decision strengthens the collective efforts of the ANC to rebuild trust, reinforce accountability, and demonstrate that no individual stands above the organisation,” she said.

