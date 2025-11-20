Avbob declares record R15bn bonus to members after strong financial performance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Avbob Group — Avbob Insurance, Avbob Funeral Service and Avbob Industries — delivered a solid business performance for the 2025 financial year.

With another successful year behind it, Avbob remains encouraged by its shared value model which has guided the business for 107 years.

Through this model and off the back of its strong performance, Avbob has allocated a record bonus of R15bn to members, in the form of the 65Alive cash benefit. This follows an equally substantial declaration of a R13.1bn bonus to qualifying members announced in the previous year. Altogether, this brings the total 65Alive cash benefits Avbob has allocated over the past two years to R28.1bn.

Avbob members are entitled to share in the profit of the business through bonus allocations and member benefits, which are available over and above the policy benefits. The 65Alive cash benefit can be claimed when a policyholder turns 65 and their policy has been in force for at least 10 years. As of June 2025, close to R100m has been paid to members who received their 65Alive cash benefit.

At Avbob’s 74th annual general meeting, held at the group’s head office at Irene Link, board chairperson Jannie Venter described the historic bonus declaration as a demonstration of staying true to the founding principles of the business’s shared value model.

The group’s board of directors remains dedicated to enhancing member benefits and continually shaping growth plans for the business to positively impact the communities it serves.

Venter explains that the “organisation’s existence and growth is built on a people-first philosophy, and that socio-economic challenges and growing inequality demand that the organisation do more to help mitigate the challenges of poverty and unemployment”.

Creating value and growth

Despite a challenging and shifting global economic environment in which the group operated, Venter says the business remains relevant in a fast-changing and competitive landscape by investing in capability and pursuing measured growth.

The group delivered strong results for the 2025 financial year, with total assets increasing to R48.4bn.

Demonstrating agility in a dynamic and challenging operating environment, Avbob introduced a micro-lending product currently being rolled out to members through a phased approach alongside innovative digital solutions designed to enhance service delivery and ensure a member-centric experience. These initiatives remain firmly guided by the group’s shared value philosophy and dedication to sustainable growth for its members.

Avbob maintained its Level 1 B-BBEE rating, strengthening its commitment to transformation and inclusive growth.

With approximately 2.9-million policyholders and more than 9.7-million lives assured, the group continues to uphold its legacy as a trusted household brand for millions of South Africans.

Avbob continues to play a positive role in the communities and environment in which it operates, which entails being dedicated to ensuring that a responsible and sustainable business approach is at the heart of all its activities.

Highlights of the 2025 financial year

In the financial year ended 30 June 2025, Avbob achieved the following:

The group paid R3.3bn in contract benefits and claims.

The national footprint of funeral service, insurance and client service offices increased to a total of 385 offices.

Through Avbob Funeral Service, members received R529.1m in free funeral benefits.

Avbob Member Rewards shared over R170m and achieved an enrolment of 556,363 members.

As part of its investment in literacy and education, Avbob refurbished 12 container libraries and donated 1,000 trolley libraries to underserved schools and education NPOs across the country.

Achievements

For the year under review, Avbob earned numerous accolades:

2025/2026 Ask Africa Orange Index Awards: Winner – Best Funeral Service Category

Mossel Bay Readers’ Choice Awards 2025/2026: Winner – Best Funeral Service Category

George Readers’ Choice Awards 2025/2026: Winner – Best Funeral Service Category

The Best of Newcastle Business survey 2025/2026: Second – Best Funeral Service Category

Dundee Readers’ Choice Awards 2025/2026: Winner – Best Funeral Service Category

In addition, Avbob was recognised as a top employer for the eighth consecutive year, which emphasises its commitment to social sustainability and human capital investment.

This article was sponsored by Avbob.