Batohi denies inquiry aims to punish Chauke

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has denied that the inquiry into the fitness of South Gauteng director of public prosecutions Andrew Chauke to hold office sought to punish the prosecutor for exercising lawful prosecutorial discretion.

Batohi was presenting evidence at the inquiry on Wednesday.

Chauke is accused of wrongfulness regarding the institution of racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Johan Booysen and members of the Cato Manor unit, notwithstanding lack of evidence.

Chauke is also accused of calling for the withdrawal of the murder charge against then head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Richard Mdluli despite strong evidence, which caused delays.

On Tuesday, counsel for Chauke, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, said the case was legally defective and dangerously sought to punish a prosecutor for exercising lawful prosecutorial discretion.

Batohi said: “This cannot be further from the truth. In this matter, the testimony will reveal that the prosecutions appear politically motivated — with no evidence to support one of the charges ... and in another case, it appears that steps were taken to protect [Mdluli] from being prosecuted when there was strong evidence in the matter.”

In her introductory remarks, Batohi told the inquiry panel, headed by retired justice Bess Nkabinde, that it was not easy to refer a senior colleague to an inquiry of this sort.

“Giving evidence before this inquiry is not something that I relish. Advocate Chauke is a colleague I have known for a long time, with whom I have always had a professional and cordial relationship. I have discussed the subject of these allegations with him,” Batohi said.

She said she believed a full and transparent hearing like this would be in the interests of both Chauke and the NPA, to ensure that a fair and final decision was reached.

She said the constitution and the NPA Act required all prosecutors to serve the people of SA in good faith, without fear, favour or prejudice.

“Prosecutorial independence is a constitutional imperative. Section 9 of the NPA Act requires the national directors of public prosecutions, deputies and directors of public prosecutions, to be ‘fit and proper’ persons, with due regard to experience, conscientiousness and integrity.

“It requires persons who are objectively honest, upright and always seeking the truth. We must be persons of utmost integrity. That is the very fabric of what we are as prosecutors.” − TimesLIVE