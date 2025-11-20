BREAKING | Woman (26) arrested for murders of Tembisa principal, admin assistant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the arrest to Sowetan, saying the woman was arrested on Wednesday.

Gauteng police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection with the double murder of a principal and an admin assistant at Inxiweni Primary School in Tembisa.

“I can confirm that a 26-year-old woman has been arrested and is expected to appear before the Tembisa court tomorrow, 21 November 2025,” Nevhuhulwi said.

I can confirm that a 26-year-old woman has been arrested and is expected to appear before the Tembisa court tomorrow, 21 November 2025 — Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, Police spokesperson

Nozibele Tabu, 58, the principal, and administrative assistant Nobantu Njomboni, 55, were said to be preparing for a meeting scheduled to take place later this week when a gunman gained entry into the administration block and killed them on Tuesday.

Nevhuhulwi said police responded to the scene shortly after 4pm following the shooting.

“On 18 November 2025, at approximately 16:15, police received a complaint of a double murder at Inxiweni Primary School in Tembisa. Upon arrival, they found two female bodies lying on the ground with gunshot wounds,” Nevhuhulwi told Sowetan.

According to Nevhuhulwi, the circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this stage, pending further investigations.

Earlier, Sowetan reported on how one of the families of the deceased heard about their loved one’s passing on social media.

