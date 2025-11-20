Health department urges the public to stop abusing antibiotics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng health department is urging the public to stop abusing antibiotics, warning that misusing them make bacteria and viruses increasingly resistant to treatment, increasing the risk of severe illness and death.

The call comes as the department joins the global community in marking World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, which started on November 18 and will end on November 24.

This year’s theme is Act Now: Protect Out Present, Secure Our Future.

“The misuse and overuse of antibiotics are the leading drivers of resistance,” the department said.

“This international campaign encourages antibiotic use to help combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and protect lifesaving medicines.”

According to the World Health Organisation, AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites no longer respond to treatment, making infections more difficult to cure and increasing the risk of severe illness and death.

“This growing threat impacts humans, animals, plants and the environment.”

To help prevent AMR, the department is urging the public to:

• Only take antibiotics prescribed by a qualified health professional.

• Follow instructions carefully and complete the full course of treatment.

• Never share or use leftover antibiotics.

• Avoid demanding antibiotics for viral infections such as colds or flu.

Everyone has a role to play. Good hygiene, routine vaccinations and proper sanitation help reduce the spread of infections and the need for antibiotics, said the department.

While AMR is a global health crisis, the department says that with responsible action now, the effectiveness of treatments can be preserved for future generations.