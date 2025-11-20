Murdered Tembisa school clerk’s family discovered shooting via media

The family of the Inxiweni Primary School admin assistant who was shot and killed alongside the principal on the school premises claims to have learnt of her passing through the media.
According to the family of Nobantu Njomboni, the 55-year-old woman is from the Eastern Cape and lives in a rental by herself in Tembisa. Therefore, they were not aware of her death until they heard about the shooting on the news.
Her granddaughter Busisiwe Mahlangu, 20, told Sowetan that she heard about the incident from Voice of Tembisa. Mahlangu lives in Sangweni, Tembisa.
“I didn’t believe it, so I called my father so we could confirm the reports and notify family members. I am really hurt because I have not seen my grandmother in almost a year because I stay elsewhere.
“I was planning to come and surprise her on her birthday on the 28th. I’m so sad; it’s painful.
“I wish the culprits could be found; that way, maybe I will be relieved.”
Njomboni’s brother Zwelidinga echoed similar sentiments, saying they as a family hope police can get to the bottom of what happened, as that will give them comfort.
“We don’t know why my sister was killed in such a manner. Now I’m left all alone; she was my only sibling. I am struggling to come to terms with this reality, yet I have to try to be strong as an elder in the family so I am able to comfort them during this difficult time.
“We thought she was safe at school, but her killers attacked her in the very place she had dedicated most of her life to after finishing school.
According to Zwelidinga, she worked for the school immediately after finishing matric.
“If I’m not mistaken, this was her first job, and she started working there around the 1980s,” he said.
Sowetan
