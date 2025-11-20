News

Pretoria sets terms for US return, says no to junior delegation at G20 handover

Lizeka Tandwa

Lizeka Tandwa

Digital Politics Editor

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Jairus Mmutle)

Pretoria is pushing back against the decision by Washington to send its chargé d’affaires, Marc Dillard, to the handover ceremony during the G20 leaders’ summit.

The Sunday Times understands this communication was sent to minister of international relations and cooperation Ronald Lamola this week by the US embassy. The notice to Pretoria came after the US Note Verbale, which threatened Pretoria against making any declaration without the US.

The notice seen by the Sunday Times states that Dillard will head the US delegation.

The support staff will include plenary delegates Stephanie Bunce, Ariana Sailer, Rubani Trimiew, Jeffrey Ladenson, Victoria King, David Schneider and Heather Wright, who are all staffers in the US embassy.

Click here to read more.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Woman (26) arrested for murders of Tembisa principal, admin assistant

2

Murdered Tembisa school clerk’s family discovered shooting via media

3

VIDEO | Madlanga commission evidence leader confirms meeting with Mogotsi’s alleged ‘handler’

4

WATCH | Brown Mogotsi claims home affairs got his birth date wrong

5

WATCH | Chief evidence leader calls Brown Mogotsi ‘professional liar’

Related Articles