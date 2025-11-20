News

Storm causes havoc in Limpopo’s Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality

Shonisani Tshikalange

A severe storm swept through Burgersfort damaging municipal infrastructure, including the solar panel structures located at the Civic Centre parking area. (Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality / FACEBOOK)

A severe storm that swept through the Burgersfort area in Limpopo on Wednesday afternoon caused damage to municipal infrastructure, including solar panel structures in the civic centre parking area.

The Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality (FTLM) said preliminary observations suggest that strong winds may have contributed to the collapse of sections of the solar installation, affecting several parked municipal and private vehicles.

Mayor Eddie Maila has ordered a full structural investigation.

“While preliminary reports suggest that strong winds may have contributed to the collapse, we cannot rely solely on early observations. I have therefore directed that structural engineers conduct a thorough and independent assessment to determine the exact cause of the incident. It is important that we establish the facts and rule out any issues related to the structural design, construction integrity or workmanship of the installation,” he said.

“Once the investigation is concluded, we will take the appropriate steps informed by the findings.”

Spokesperson for the municipality Komane Mahlako said no injuries had been reported.

Mahlako said the municipality’s emergency personnel, disaster management, electrical services and community services departments had secured the affected area and conducted immediate safety assessments.

The municipality has cordoned off the parking area to prevent further risk while technical teams evaluate the extent of the structural damage. Employees and the public have been urged to avoid the area until the site is declared safe.

