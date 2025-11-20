VIDEO | Madlanga commission evidence leader confirms meeting with Mogotsi’s alleged ‘handler’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Madlanga commission’s chief evidence leader has confirmed that he has met and even interviewed a man that Brown Mogotsi alleged to be his handler.

“In fairness to Mr Mogotsi, we did interview in hospital a man describing himself as Mr Mogotsi’s handler, with the name that was shown to you [commissioners],” said Adv Matthew Chaskalson on Thursday.

WATCH | Self-proclaimed police agent Brown Mogotsi asks whether there is any point in continuing his testimony if the commission believes his oath is not binding on his conscience.



Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/YhjSBvLdVe — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 20, 2025

“He did confirm that he has been running Mr Mogotsi as an agent. There are questions that we want to ask that man, but we are waiting for him to recover,” he said.

In his testimony before the commission, Mogotsi said he is a police agent.

He said that an agent works as the middleman between police officers, known as handlers, and informants.

Mogotsi previously testified that in 2023 his handler had tasked him to investigate the allegations that Zulu king Misizulu kaZwelithini and KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi are CIA agents.

The hearings continue.

Sowetan