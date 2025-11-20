News

VIDEO | Madlanga commission evidence leader confirms meeting with Mogotsi’s alleged ‘handler’

Commission awaits recovery of Mogotsi’s hospitalised handler for questioning

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Brown Mogotsi at the Madlanga Commission (Herman Moloi)

Madlanga commission’s chief evidence leader has confirmed that he has met and even interviewed a man that Brown Mogotsi alleged to be his handler.

“In fairness to Mr Mogotsi, we did interview in hospital a man describing himself as Mr Mogotsi’s handler, with the name that was shown to you [commissioners],” said Adv Matthew Chaskalson on Thursday.

“He did confirm that he has been running Mr Mogotsi as an agent. There are questions that we want to ask that man, but we are waiting for him to recover,” he said.

In his testimony before the commission, Mogotsi said he is a police agent.

He said that an agent works as the middleman between police officers, known as handlers, and informants.

Mogotsi previously testified that in 2023 his handler had tasked him to investigate the allegations that Zulu king Misizulu kaZwelithini and KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi are CIA agents.

The hearings continue.

Sowetan


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

VIDEO | Madlanga commission evidence leader confirms meeting with Mogotsi’s alleged ‘handler’

2

WATCH | Brown Mogotsi claims home affairs got his birth date wrong

3

WATCH | Chief evidence leader calls Brown Mogotsi ‘professional liar’

4

Sheppard commends character of demoted Chiefs first-team players

5

WATCH LIVE | Day 3 of Brown Mogotsi’s testimony at Madlanga Commission

Related Articles