WATCH | President Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at B20 summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the closing ceremony of the G20 Social Summit at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni. (Jairus Mmutle)

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the B20 South Africa Summit on Thursday.

He highlighted the historic significance of the first G20 Social Summit on African soil and showcased the outcomes of the three-day convention.


