WATCH | President Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at B20 summit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the closing ceremony of the G20 Social Summit at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the B20 South Africa Summit on Thursday.

He highlighted the historic significance of the first G20 Social Summit on African soil and showcased the outcomes of the three-day convention.