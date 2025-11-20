WATCH | President Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at B20 summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the B20 South Africa Summit on Thursday.
He highlighted the historic significance of the first G20 Social Summit on African soil and showcased the outcomes of the three-day convention.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the B20 South Africa Summit on Thursday.
He highlighted the historic significance of the first G20 Social Summit on African soil and showcased the outcomes of the three-day convention.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.