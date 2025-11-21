NHFC boss Mayekiso says her suspension a ‘wild goose chase’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From using the company’s credit card for personal expenses and swiping it during overseas trips, to allegedly withdrawing company funds for private use.

These are some of the allegations levelled against the suspended CEO of the National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC), Azola Mayekiso.

She also faces accusations of improper conduct, negligence and dereliction of duty, which the board said were at the centre of her immediate suspension this week.

There are no charges that have been put through to me, absolutely nothing, so it is just spurious allegations at the moment. — Azola Mayekiso, suspended CEO of the National Housing Finance Corporation

In a suspension notice seen by the Sowetan, the board said Mayekiso’s continued presence at work posed a risk of compromising the integrity of the ongoing investigations.

However, speaking to Sowetan, Mayekiso denied any wrongdoing, labelling the probe a “wild goose chase” and a “witch-hunt”.

She said she was being suspended based on untested allegations.

“They are basically saying that they are taking precautionary steps to get me out of the [entity], in order for me not to interfere with their investigation. I have no idea [why I was suspended].

“There are no charges that have been put through to me, absolutely nothing, so it is just spurious allegations at the moment.

“The proof of the pudding is in the eating, so I am very much looking forward to them investigating what I supposedly did. All I can say is that I have done nothing wrong,” she said.

DA MP Luyolo Mphithi laid a complaint against Mayekiso last year, based on a number of concerns including an irregular R15m lease agreement, the appointment of unqualified board members, misuse of the company’s credit card, and failure to disclose conflicts of interest in key business dealings.

In June, he said, the Office of the Public Protector confirmed it had begun investigating. “While millions of South Africans live without the dignity of housing, it is appalling that state officials use government resources as feeding troughs,” Mphithi said.

Mphithi called on minister of human settlements Thembi Simelane to address the alleged misuse of public resources.

According to the suspension notice, one of the key allegations relates to abuse of power and interference following a grievance case where the board had instructed Mayekiso not to engage with the complainant.

Despite this, she allegedly made contact, which the board described as “gross insubordination and a deliberate attempt to interfere with and/or frustrate the ongoing board-sanctioned investigation”.

She is further accused of negligence for failing to prepare a critical briefing for an engagement with the minister.

She reportedly admitted this was an oversight, but the board said the lapse compromised the progress of the NHFC.

In addition, she allegedly failed to provide information requested by the board as part of investigations into irregular appointments and salary increases.

“Your failure to provide the requested information undermines a lawful instruction, obstructs the investigation, and prevents the board from fulfilling its oversight role,” the notice stated.

Mayekiso told Sowetan that she completely refuted the primary allegation, saying they were fabricated. “It is made up, and based on lies, and they need to show evidence.”

The document stated that National Treasury and the public protector were probing other issues. These include irregular appointments of senior management, fruitless and wasteful expenditure on international trips, luxury accommodation and premium flights, as well as undisclosed external interests and conflicts of interest.

They were also looking into alleged misuse of the corporate credit card, potentially amounting to embezzlement, and irregularities relating to accommodation leased for the NHFC.

In March, audit firm Nexia SAB&T was appointed to conduct an independent probity review into alleged fraud involving the NHFC credit card.

This followed a whistleblower report submitted to Deloitte in February.

The whistleblower alleged that the CEO was abusing the credit card by using it for personal expenses and during overseas trips and accused her of stealing company money from the card.

“Based on the probity review, it appears as if the whistleblower report and the allegations have merit,” said the firm’s report.

The review found that between July 10 and November 8 2024, and again on December 24 2024, the credit card was used for entertainment expenses amounting to R31,484, exceeding the R4,000 cap set for such spending per year.

It recommended that the NHFC conduct a full forensic investigation into the credit card allegations.

Sowetan