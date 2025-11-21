The Quick Interview | Riveiro appreciates free time for new things

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Having returned to SA for the promotional work of the Carling Knockout All-Stars match, former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has stuck to his guns that he will never coach another team in the country.

After leaving the Buccaneers towards the end of last season, the Spaniard went on to join Egyptian Giants Al Ahly, but things didn’t work out and he parted ways with the team early in the campaign.

Watching from afar as a spectator, Riveiro is impressed with the progress Pirates have made under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and he hopes they can win both the Carling Knockout [December 6 final against Marumo Gallants] and the Betway Premiership title.

Sowetan: Coach, welcome back. How’s the feeling of being back in the country?

Riveiro: It feels so good and amazing to have the opportunity to be back in a way that I can contribute to the success of the important event and important tournament [Carling All Stars].

Sowetan: You’ve been in this tournament twice now. What are some of the memories you have during the participation and leading the Carling All Stars team?

Riveiro: Unique experience, the opportunity to spend time with coaches and with players that you don’t have the opportunity in your normal days, regular clubs and responsibility as well, because at the end of the day, it is people who are selecting you to be there, so you have to take it seriously.

Sowetan: What have you been up to since you left Al Ahly?.

Riveiro: Nothing much [and] having time for me to do a lot of reflections about not only my last experience in Ahly, but also in Pirates. It has been a hectic period for me since 2022, not having so much time to think, formulate new things and try to find spaces where I can improve as a coach.

To improve the coaching staff as well and make sure that next time I have the opportunity to do my job, I will be even more ready than before.

Sowetan: What do you make of the domestic football league in the country since you left?

Riveiro: I think the league is getting better with different teams right now fighting for the top position. More teams are performing well. Before, it was difficult for everybody to follow the rhythm that [Mamelodi] Sundowns was putting in the league.

This season, it seems to be slightly different, with a few teams trying to take the opportunity. I think Pirates is one of them, with strong performances consistent in recent times. [Kaizer] Chiefs are doing better than last season and we were a little bit surprised with the performance of Sekhukhune United in the first month.

Sowetan: How do you see Pirates’ chances of winning the Carling this season, especially since they didn’t go far in this competition during your stay?

Riveiro: This is an opportunity to improve the history of the club, and looking at the way they are playing this season, I’m sure they are going to offer a good final. It is going to be difficult for Marumo [Gallants] to beat Pirates in the final, everybody knows.

But at the same time, Pirates must also understand that Marumo is going to give a good fight, I’m sure about that. It is going to be a good final and I’m looking forward to it.

Sowetan: Do you regret the decision to leave Pirates last season?

Riveiro: No. We can only go forward. I don’t look back on the decisions I make in my life. I have already explained several times that the decision to leave Pirates was not related to Al Ahly or any other club.

The decision not to extend my contract was made in December 2024 and that Ahly thing came slightly later, and we make decisions like that in our careers.

