VIDEO | Missing funds cited in killing of principal, school admin clerk

The Tembisa school principal who was shot dead at work on Tuesday had allegedly knocked off for the day but returned to confront the school’s finance officer about suspected unauthorised transactions minutes before two gunmen entered the school and opened fire.

This is according to residents who rushed to Inxiweni Primary School in Inxiweni Section after someone called for help, saying that principal Nozibele Thapu, 58, and admin assistant Nobantu Njomboni, 55, had been shot.

Residents told Sowetan the principal left the school around 4pm but returned shortly after receiving a call.

“It is said she received a call from the deputy principal about the missing funds and then had an altercation with the finance officer,” one resident said, speaking anonymously.

“Not long after, someone came out asking for help to call an ambulance and police, saying the principal and admin assistant had been shot.”

Another resident, who also declined to be identified, said: “When we arrived, there were four staff members at the scene: the two deceased, the deputy principal, and the finance officer. The school security had knocked off at 4pm.”

The resident said a woman arrived and confronted the finance officer in front of everyone.

“She said the principal had earlier called her and mentioned a R59,000 transfer on Tuesday and another R60,000 transfer two weeks earlier. Police spoke to both women before leaving with them.”

Sowetan understands the woman and the finance officer are related.

A resident who asked not to be named said: “We are assuming this could have been a hit on the principal, and the admin assistant happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Thapu’s sister-in-law Kwanda Thapu told Sowetan the family was struggling to understand how gunmen managed to gain access to the school on a day when several security measures allegedly failed.

“It is too convenient that all security measures on the day were not working, no security [guard on duty], surveillance cameras off ... why?”

Njomboni’s granddaughter, Busisiwe Mahlangu, said she only became aware of her grandmother’s death on Wednesday through a social media post. “To date, we still do not have information about what really happened,” she said.

The admin assistant is believed to have worked at the school since the 1980s.

Her brother, Zwelidinga, said the family was devastated. “We don’t know why my sister was killed in such a manner. I’m left all alone. She was my only sibling. We thought she was safe at school, the place she had dedicated most of her life to.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a 26-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday evening in connection with the murders. She was expected to appear in the Tembisa magistrate’s court on Friday.

Ekurhuleni Ward 14 councillor Lindiwe Mnguni said the community was devastated by the murders. “The duo were committed individuals in their work at the school and community. The principal created job opportunities for unemployed residents. This school is one of the most disciplined in the area, so this is a shock.”

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona referred all inquiries to the police.

