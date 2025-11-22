News

Two dead as truck crashes and veers off embankment near Mariannhill toll plaza

ALS Paramedics have responded to the scene of a truck which lost control and crashed into workers on the side of a road before veering down an embankment.

Two people have died after a truck lost control, collided with workers on the side of the road and veered down an embankment on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

ALS Paramedics said they were at the crash scene on the N3 Pinetown-bound before the Mariannhill toll plaza.

“A truck has somehow lost control and collided into workers on the side of the road before veering down an embankment. Two people have been killed,” said Garrith Jamieson.

This is a developing story.

