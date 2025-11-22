WATCH LIVE | G20 Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address during the closing ceremony of the B20 Summit held at the Sandton Convention Centre, Gauteng Province. The B20 Summit is the culmination of the year-long B20 process which has seen the participation of over 1,000 business leaders from across the G20 in the development of recommendations through eight Task Forces. These have been submitted to The G20 Presidency.

(Jairus Mmutle)