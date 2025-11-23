Erdoğan praises South Africa’s G20 presidency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has praised South Africa for its continued fight against the genocide in Gaza.

Erdogan held an impromptu media briefing on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s closing address.

He said the Turkish people greatly value South Africa’s principled and unwavering support for the Palestinian cause over the years.

More than 70,0000 Gazans, mostly women and children, were massacred, however South Africa had displayed exemplary resolve as crimes against humanity were committed against the Gazans, he said.

“Our South African friends, like the Turkish, did not turn their back against the people of Palestine.”

He commended South Africa for pursuing a case of genocide against the Israeli government at the International Court of Justice, stating that Turkiye has also “fearlessly stood by the Palestinian cause”.

He said Turkiye has donated more than 103,000 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians.

He emphasised Turkiye had been a part of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and the Israeli government, adding that Turkiye would spare no effort to prevent another conflict.

Erdogan said during the leaders’ summit, he had emphasised that mitigating the consequences in Gaza was a global responsibility, adding he had called for humanitarian aid and support for reconstruction.

Of paramount importance, he said, is the implementation of a two-state solution, arguing that this was essential to achieve global peace.

“We will continue to uphold our principled stance on the peace, stability and security of the Palestinian people and humanity.”

Erdogan said he conveyed to the world leaders his views on climate change, green transition, sustainable development and the impact of technological progress.

He said the G20 leaders need to mobilise financial support for developing countries to meet UN goals.

The Turkish leader added that it was crucial that the G20 provide leadership to deal with global challenges.

“Principle of leaving no one behind must serve as the compass of the international community.”

He said the G20 underscored the need to build a more inclusive and resilient global economy in which no one is left behind.

TimesLIVE