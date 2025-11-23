Zuma’s daughter files case against sister over Russia-Ukraine war allegations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bonganini Nkosazana Zuma, a daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, says she has opened a criminal case against her sister, MK Party MP Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma, and two others regarding the 17 young South African men lured to Russia who are now trapped in the war-torn Donbas region in Ukraine.

Bonganini, the daughter of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and the MK Party leader, said she believes Duduzile as well as Siphokazi Xuma and Blessing Khoza are responsible for the 17 individuals trapped in Ukraine.

She believes that the trio have contravened the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act and the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, among other laws.

Bonganini said eight of the 17 young men were her relatives, and they were lured to Russia under the false pretence of employment and were handed over to a Russian mercenary group without their consent.

“Driven by my moral obligation I have opened a criminal case at the Sandton police station on 22 November...against the following individuals for their key roles in this tragedy: Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma, Siphokazi Xuma and Blessing Khoza,” she said.

President Ramaphosa and the South African government strongly condemn the exploitation of young vulnerable people by individuals working with foreign military entities. — Vincent Magwenya

The foreign military assistance Act makes it unlawful for South Africans to fight in foreign wars or provide military help abroad without the government’s approval.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to the alleged illegal recruitment of the men.

His spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, previously said the government is working through diplomatic channels to secure the return of the young men following their calls for help to return home.

“President Ramaphosa and the South African government strongly condemn the exploitation of young vulnerable people by individuals working with foreign military entities,” Magwenya said.

