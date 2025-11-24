Dozens displaced at KZN informal settlement built on flood plain

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The body of one of three victims swept away during heavy rain overnight in KwaZulu-Natal was found on Monday morning.

An informal housing area in Shiyabazali, New Hanover, was flooded. It is estimated that about 100 people, mostly from Lesotho, were affected.

“The informal settlement that was washed away was built on flood plains,” transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said. “We continue to plead with communities not to build on flood plains.”

A verification process of affected victims will get under way on Monday morning. The government would provide assistance to any South Africans affected by the flooding, he said.

TimesLIVE