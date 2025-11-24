Matriculant killed as driver fleeing from chaotic pupils rams into her

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Grade 12 pupil has died after being struck by a scholar transport bus during chaos at Schaumburg Combined School in Hartbeespoort.

According to the Gauteng department of education, the incident happened last week Thursday.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said chaos broke out at the school when four boys allegedly entered the school through a fence at the back of the premises.

Mabona said it was reported that the intruders then started a fight with Grade 12 pupils who were on their way home after completing their examinations.

“As the altercation intensified, learners from lower grades became unruly and joined the commotion. Educators intervened and attempted to restore order by directing learners toward the buses,” Mabona said.

He said the situation escalated further at the loading bus area when some pupils allegedly attempted to forcefully take control of buses.

“One bus driver, fearing for his safety, drove off to escape the unrest. Tragically, in the process, three Grade 12 learners and one Grade 10 learner were struck by the bus,” he said.

One bus driver, fearing for his safety, drove off to escape the unrest. Tragically, in the process, three Grade 12 learners and one Grade 10 learner were struck by the bus. — Steve Mabona, GDE spokesperson

The injured pupils were transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Mabona said the altercation reportedly subsided once pupils realised the severity of the injuries sustained.

“Of the three Grade 12 learners who were admitted to hospital, one matric girl learner was transferred to a hospital in Ga-Rankuwa. Tragically, this learner succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, November 23.”

Police are investigating the matter.

Mabona said district officials and psychosocial support teams will be dispatched to the school to provide counselling and support to pupils, staff, and affected families.

Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane said it was saddening that such a chaotic outburst led to the unfortunate passing of a pupil who had completed his exams.

“We condemn the unscrupulous individuals who instigated this unfortunate event,” said Chiloane.

Sowetan