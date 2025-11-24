WATCH | Tembisa school murders: local DJ, finance clerk in court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mokgadi Hope Shongwe, 25, and Tukie Benjamin “DJ Stukie” Maditsi, 35, appeared at the court on charges of murdering Inxiweni Primary School principal and admin assistant.

It is possible that more people could be arrested for the murders of the principal and admin clerk who were shot and killed at a Tembisa school last week.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told the media outside the Tembisa magistrate’s court on Monday that “we cannot rule out the possibility of more people being arrested”.

WATCH | The Inxiweni Primary School case has been postponed to December 1 after a brief appearance by the two accused of shooting the principal and an admin assistant. NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane provides more details on the matter.

Video: @MimieShana pic.twitter.com/3KbDOMZGkf — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 24, 2025

Mokgadi Hope Shongwe, 25, and Tukie Benjamin “DJ Stukie” Maditsi, 35, appeared at the court on charges of murdering Inxiweni Primary School principal, Nozibele Thapu, 58, and admin assistant, Nobantu Njomboni, 55.

The matter was postponed to December 1 to set a date for their bail hearing and the verification of Shongwe’s address, as the one she provided could not be verified.

It is quite encouraging that law enforcement agencies are taking this matter seriously and with urgency. — GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona

Meanwhile, Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were conducting their own investigation into Shongwe, which would determine whether she should be allowed to stay at the school or be “precautionarily” removed.

He said they welcomed the swift arrest of the two suspects.

“It is quite encouraging that law enforcement agencies are taking this matter seriously and with urgency,” he said. “In court they talked about two more suspects yet to be arrested.”

Psychosocial support teams are expected to visit the school to provide counselling and trauma support to learners and staff.

Sowetan