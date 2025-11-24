Three MK Party officials shot at Dube hostel, one fatally

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The MK Party says shooters twice attacked its members at the Dube hostel in Soweto on Sunday.

The first attack came in the afternoon during a recruitment drive for the opposition party.

“Two members, a male and female, were shot and taken to hospital,” the party said.

One is in a critical condition at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. The other was treated and discharged.

A second shooting took place when another member was returning from taking the wounded to hospital and was en route to open a case at the Meadowlands police station.

He was shot multiple times and died on the scene.

Murder and attempted murder cases are under investigation.

The party said it would report the attack to the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

“As the MK Party, we unequivocally state there will be no ‘no-go zones’ in Gauteng or anywhere else in the country. We will not yield to acts of political intolerance and intimidation.”

