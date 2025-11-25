Former JMPD chief David Tembe dies at home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) chief of police, David Tembe has passed away.

According to Joburg MMC for public safety spokesperson Rhulani Mgwambane, Tembe was found unresponsive at his home on Monday.

“Emergency services responded promptly, but he was sadly declared deceased at the scene. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death,” said Mgwambane.

At the time of his death, Tembe was the strategic advisor to the MMC for public safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku.

Mgwambane said the department of public safety stands united in grief and in heartfelt gratitude for Tembe’s lifelong service to the people of this city.

“MMC for public safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, and the entire public safety cluster extend their deepest condolences to Mr Tembe’s family, friends, and former colleagues during this difficult time.

“Funeral and memorial arrangements will be announced in due course,” he said.

According to the department, Tembe served Joburg residents with exceptional dedication and integrity for more than 40 years.

“He began his journey in 1981 as a paramedic with Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services, rose through the ranks to be appointed JMPD chief in 2017, and later served as MMC for public safety from 2021 to 2023. Most recently, he continued to contribute his vast experience and expertise as strategic advisor to the current MMC, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku.

“Renowned for his community-centred approach to policing, his unwavering commitment to the welfare of officers, and his relentless pursuit of safer streets, Mr Tembe leaves an enduring legacy in the city’s ongoing fight against crime.”