News

Madlanga seeks Gen Lebeya’s testimony on Hawks’ alleged interference in Molefe arrest

Madlanga questions necessity of further officer testimonies

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya. File photo
Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya. File photo (FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY)

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has expressed his wish to hear from Gen Godfrey Lebeya about the Hawks officials accused of interfering with Gauteng counter-intelligence operations allegedly under his instruction during the arrest of Katiso “KT” Molefe on December 6.

Madlanga expressed this on Tuesday before a Hawks officer, Cpt Dail Christaan Nortjie, could take the stand at the commission. He said he has already heard evidence from a number of Hawks officers.

Do we still want to hear anything about what all these officers want to say? The only person we should hear from is Gen Lebeya now.

—  Mbuyiseli Madlanga, commission chairperson

“Do we still want to hear anything about what all these officers want to say? The only person we should hear from is Gen Lebeya now.

“Haven’t we heard enough from the officers?” he asked.

However, evidence leader Adv Thabang Pooe clarified that there were two groups of Hawks that were at Molefe’s house on the day and that the previous witnesses were from the tactical operations management section.

“They have now lined up witnesses from the serious crime division now,” said Pooe.

A previous witness testified that on the day of Molefe’s arrest, they were told that their superiors told them that there were people impersonating the Hawks officers as well as Lebeya.

The hearing continues.

Sowetan


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH LIVE | Ad hoc committee hears from witnesses at Kgosi Mampuru prison

2

Madlanga seeks Gen Lebeya’s testimony on Hawks’ alleged interference in Molefe arrest

3

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Tuesday

4

Former JMPD chief David Tembe dies at home

5

WATCH LIVE | Cpt Dail Nortjie begins testimony at Madlanga commission

Related Articles