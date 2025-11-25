Malcom X recorded our arrest of Molefe, alleging we are Hawks impersonators – Madlanga witness

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Hawks official has revealed at the Madlanga commission that when they arrived at the house of alleged cartel member Katiso “KT” Molefe to arrest him, they found Malcom X busy on a phone call and taking videos.

Malcom X is the individual who has publicly told the media that he called former Hawks head Gen Godfrey Lebeya to inform him on the day of Molefe’s arrest that there were people impersonating the Hawks.

W/O officer Paul Makhere said he was called by his superior, Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa, who then told him that there were people impersonating the Hawks at a house in Sandhurst, and he later discovered the home belonged to Molefe.

Malcom X was busy taking pictures and videos and was on a phone, busy telling the other person that we said we are from the Hawks. – — W/O Paul Makhere, Hawks official

“He was wearing a cap and spectacles. He was busy taking pictures and videos and was on a phone busy telling the other [person] that we said we are from the Hawks.

“I recognised that person as Malcom X because he had once come to my office,” said Makhere.

Hawks officials are accused of interfering with Gauteng counter-intelligence operations allegedly under Lebeya’s instructions.

The hearings continue.

