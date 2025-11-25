MEC to update on contingency plan after E.coli shuts Gauteng hospitals food supplier

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng MEC for health and wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, is on Tuesday expected to provide an update on contingency measures that have been put in place to ensure the continuous provision of meals for patients across the province.

This follows the temporary closure of Masakhane Cook Freeze factory after E.coli was detected at the facility.

Masakhane supplies meals to several hospitals in Gauteng.

“The temporary closure resulted from an incident whereby inspectors from the City of Tshwane municipality detected E.coli contamination in the municipal water supplied to the Cook Freeze factory in October 2025,” said the department.

The briefing is scheduled for 5pm at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

