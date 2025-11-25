VIDEO | One of the accused in Tembisa school murders is a pastor, DJ

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mokgadi Hope Shongwe and her cousin Tukie Benjamin ‘DJ Stukie’ Maditsi have been arrested for the murder a Tembisa school principal.

One of the two people accused of murdering Inxiweni Primary School principal and admin assistant in Tembisa is a pastor and DJ, who was arrested just hours after burying his brother, his family told Sowetan.

Tuki Benjamin “DJ Stunkie” Maditsi, 35, was taken into custody on Thursday night after 10pm. A few hours earlier, he had been DJing at his late brother’s after-tears ceremony.

WATCH | The Inxiweni Primary School case has been postponed to December 1 after a brief appearance by the two accused of shooting the principal and an admin assistant. NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane provides more details on the matter.

Video: @MimieShana pic.twitter.com/3KbDOMZGkf — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 24, 2025

His arrest also came a day after that of his cousin and financial clerk at Inxiweni, Mokgadi Hope Shongwe.

The cousins have been charged with the murders of principal Nozibele Thapu, 58, and admin clerk Nobantu Njomboni, 55, who were shot at the school last Tuesday.

Their uncle, Bongani Nkosi, said he had been with Maditsi earlier that evening at the after-tears gathering following the brother’s funeral.

“The next morning as I came out of my house, I was asked questions about whether I knew about Tuki’s involvement in the crime,” Nkosi said. “I did not believe it then, and I still don’t believe it now that these two did it. With Tuki, it’s worse because we spend a significant amount of time together.

I did not believe it then, and I still don’t believe it now that these two did it. With Tuki, it’s worse because we spend a significant amount of time together. — Bongani Nkosi, uncle of the accused

“I even attend his Apostolic church, where he is a pastor, and I go to the establishment where he DJs. Tuki loves people. Even in his upbringing, he has always been a sweet, God-fearing boy who loves music.”

Nkosi said he went to court on Monday hoping to speak to his nephew.

“As for Mokgadi, she is a child, at least that’s how I see her. How she would be involved in such corruption is shocking. They both have decent jobs, so why would they do this? Since the news broke, people are pointing at me in public, confirming to each other that I am their uncle,” he said.

A CPF member at eMangweni Section in Tembisa, Vusimuzi Vilakazi, said he had also attended the funeral and after-tears event.

“It came as a shock to us because we were at his brother’s funeral. But on Friday morning, social media posts suggested he was a suspect in the Inxiweni murders,” he said.

At the white container where Maditsi worked as a resident soul DJ, staff members said they were shocked by the allegations.

Simon Kunene, the right-hand man to the container’s owner, said: “Tuki has always been full of ideas and a cornerstone in the establishment as a resident DJ.

“He also assisted in other capacities. We have known him as someone kind and adored by many people who come here. These reports have hurt the business as it has been associated with the crime, yet we are also shocked and are waiting for the truth.”

Kunene, however, said they had previously experienced troubling incidents involving Maditsi. “Earlier, we had a burglary at the establishment, and sound equipment was stolen. Upon investigation, we learned Tuki was the mastermind behind it,” he said.

Kunene also detailed issues involving stokvel money.

“As of February this year, we had a stokvel we were running with others, including him. We would give him money ranging from R500 to R1,500 to deposit every week. In August, through our treasurer, we discovered he had not been depositing the money as given to him.

“If it were R500, he would deposit half. When we calculated the shortfall, it was over R50,000. We raised the issue and agreed it would be deducted from his weekly salary.”

Kunene said the recent allegations left them asking questions.

“Is it fame? Did he have money problems? We trusted him with the establishment’s money to buy what we needed, and he would bring back change. Now we are wondering what went wrong.”

Maditsi and Shongwe are expected to appear in court again on December 1, following a brief court appearance on Monday where their matter was postponed.

Residents who spoke to Sowetan following the murders said Thapu had knocked off for the day on Tuesday but returned to confront Shongwe about suspected unauthorised transactions when two gunmen entered the school and opened fire.

Sowetan