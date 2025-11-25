Sars opens dialogue with top taxpayers amid revenue boost

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has opened a formal channel with one of its largest corporate taxpayers — part of a group that paid R600bn in 2024/25 — as it seeks to rebuild credibility and stabilise the second-largest source of state revenue with more predictable, sector-by-sector collections.

Sars’ new large business forum (LBF) comes as the tax collection agency continues rebuilding after the state capture years almost killed the “goose that laid the golden egg”.

For finance minister Enoch Godongwana, rebuilding specialised engagement with large companies and multinationals could be the fastest way to stabilise receipts and reduce costly deficits.

